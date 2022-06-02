Skip to main content
Report: Paul Pogba Will Join Juventus This Summer

Paul Pogba looks set to return to Juventus once again this summer with the Frenchman set to sign a multi year contract upon his return to Italy, claims a new report. 

Pogba left Manchester United in his earlier playing days for free before signing with Juventus and enjoying a successful spell at the Italian club that prompted United into resigning the midfielder. 

Despite returning to Old Trafford, Pogba looks set to repeat the return to Juventus this summer having been announced as a free agent on Wednesday.

Pogba’s departure was officially confirmed by United as the Frenchman opted to not sign a new deal at the club.

Pogba

Pogba has been linked with a number of clubs this summer including the likes of PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester City, however the former World Cup winner looks set to return to Juventus. 

According to a new report from Romeo Agresti “Paul Pogba will sign a three-year deal with Juventus, worth around €7.5m-per-season.”

Pogba had been linked extensively with Real Madrid in the past but reports over the past few weeks have suggested that his heart is set on the homecoming at Juventus. 

United will now be tasked with replacing the Frenchman this summer. 

