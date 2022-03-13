Skip to main content
Report: Paul Pogba 'Will' Leave Manchester United This Summer Unless Wage Demands Are Met, With Real Madrid And Juventus In Waiting

Reports suggest that Paul Pogba is unwilling to stay at Manchester United unless the club is willing to pay him what he and Mino Raiola are asking for. Both Real Madrid and Juventus are waiting for the Frenchman to make a decision. 

Manchester United's future is up in the air at the moment, with the lack of clarity on which players and what manager will be at the club after the summer. As the Glazers and the board are busy trying to find the right full-time manager, the possibility of an overhaul of players is increasing due to current performances on the pitch.

pogba

As top-four rivals Arsenal look favourites to take the last Champions League spot, failing to make the elite European competition leaves Manchester United with huge problems to not only recruit the calibre of players they want but also to keep the calibre of players they have. 

Players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba will more than likely not stay if they were to only make the Europa League or even worse the Conference League. Whoever takes the manager's position will have the job of convincing players to stay.

One player who will need convincing is Paul Pogba, money being a huge issue. Reported by Simon Dobson via an unknown source, the midfielder is asking for £500k per week in order to stay at Manchester United. 

The source also states that the chances of Pogba leaving in the summer are increasing, which will alert both Real Madrid and Juventus to make their move for their long-term target.

Although the sources are not named, we can assure you that they can be trusted and have been reliable in the past. 

pogba
Report: Paul Pogba 'Will' Leave Manchester United This Summer Unless Wage Demands Are Met, With Real Madrid And Juventus In Waiting

By Damon Carr1 minute ago

