Paul Pogba's Agent To Meet Juventus On Monday

Paul Pogba is set to leave Manchester United as a free agent and move away from the club appears close with the midfielder training and recovering from a muscle injury at the club's Carrington training complex.

The French international thinks that he isn't valued enough at the club and would prefer to pursue a new challenge to win silverware elsewhere. 

More concrete negotiations are bound to take place in the next couple of days with various clubs registering interest in the free-agent midfielder.

Pogba

According to Sky Sport's Gianluca Di Marzio, the French box-to-box midfielder's agent Rafaela Pimenta will hold talks with Juventus at Turin on Monday. The Italian club are willing to offer a contract to Paul Pogba but have doubts regarding the financial values of the current proposal.

The same report states that Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United's offers are bigger than what the Old Lady from Turin are currently offering. A breakthrough is not expected soon although more expanded information on the salary details could be revealed after the meeting is over on Monday.

