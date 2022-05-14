Paul Pogba's Agent To Meet Juventus On Monday
Paul Pogba is set to leave Manchester United as a free agent and move away from the club appears close with the midfielder training and recovering from a muscle injury at the club's Carrington training complex.
The French international thinks that he isn't valued enough at the club and would prefer to pursue a new challenge to win silverware elsewhere.
More concrete negotiations are bound to take place in the next couple of days with various clubs registering interest in the free-agent midfielder.
According to Sky Sport's Gianluca Di Marzio, the French box-to-box midfielder's agent Rafaela Pimenta will hold talks with Juventus at Turin on Monday. The Italian club are willing to offer a contract to Paul Pogba but have doubts regarding the financial values of the current proposal.
The same report states that Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United's offers are bigger than what the Old Lady from Turin are currently offering. A breakthrough is not expected soon although more expanded information on the salary details could be revealed after the meeting is over on Monday.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon