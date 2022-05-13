Skip to main content
Paulo Dybala's Agent Lands in London Amid Manchester United Interest

Paulo Dybala will leave Juventus as a free agent this summer after the Italian giants refused a bumper contract after the player's representatives rejected the club's final contract offer on the table.

Many European clubs are monitoring the Argentinian forward's future away from the Old Lady. The player was unhappy with the approach taken by Andrea Agnelli's side during the contract negotiation period.

Juventus were on the verge of extending the player for another four years but the player's representatives tried to renegotiate the proposal towards the end of the winter transfer window which put the Italian club under immense pressure.

Dybala

According to Sky Italia via Italian news aggregators Get Italian Football News, Paulo Dybala's agent Jorge Antun landed in London amid interest from various top English Premier League clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham.

The forward is looking for a salary offer of around €8 million per season including bonuses and excluding the signing-on fee.

As per the same report, La Joya has admirers in the boardrooms at Old Trafford despite missing out on the player in the summer transfer window of 2019 through image rights issues. 

Still. it remains unclear whether the Red Devils will put feelers in by placing a good offer for the Argentine player who can perform well as a second striker or in the form of an attacking midfielder.

