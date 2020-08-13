Andreas Pereira in talks to secure move away from United

Andreas Pereira couldn't be dropped at the start of the season but he slowly slipped down the pecking order at Manchester United as the months went on.

Before the arrival of Bruno Fernandes and return of Paul Pogba, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was forced to regularly play Andreas in the first half of the campaign.

He's had very little minutes on the field in 2020 though, making just seven starts since the turn of the new year, and now it looks like he's set to depart.

According to Fred Caldeira on Esporte Interativo, quoted by Stretford Paddock, Andreas will leave United this summer and is currently in negotiations with clubs in Portugal, Spain and Germany.

The extended report, quoted by @utdreport, claims Solskjaer has tried to convince Andreas to stay at Old Trafford but he's in search of more game time.

It's stated that Valencia president, Peter Lim would welcome the midfielder's return after a successful loan spell in the 2017/18 season.

Ultimately, it's been glaringly obvious that Andreas isn't currently at the standard required to regularly challenge for a spot in Solskjaer's team, despite the Norwegian's desire for him to stay and fight for his place.

As an Academy graduate, there will be no bad blood surrounding his inevitable exit and the vast majority of fans will wish him all the best wherever he goes.

United are in dire need of an exodus this summer though, and Andreas won't be the only departure ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

