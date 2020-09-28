SI.com
Andreas Pereira: Man United midfielder to join Lazio on initial loan deal

Alex Turk

Andreas Pereira's Manchester United exit will soon be confirmed, with the 24-year-old set to join Serie A club Lazio.

In what is likely to be the first of a few outgoings in the final week of the summer transfer window, Pereira is expected to complete his move to Italy in the coming days.

On Monday night, Fabrizio Romano provided his trademark here-we-go in terms of Pereira's departure.

Romano confirmed that an agreement with Lazio has been reached over an initial loan deal, with the option to buy him for €27 million next year.

The report states that Pereira's salary will be shared between the two clubs and his medical will be completed later this week.

Pereira has been heavily touted to leave Old Trafford throughout the whole transfer window, with it now being clear that he isn't in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's long-term plans.

Solskjaer hasn't included the one-time Brazil international in any of his three squads so far in the 2020/21 season.

However, ahead of Bruno Fernandes' arrival in January, Pereira heavily featured for United last term.

He made 25 Premier League appearances in total, but poor performances saw him quickly fall out of favour.

As an Academy graduate, United supporters will be hoping he can be the next player to go elsewhere and shine.

It's clear his time at the club has come to an end now though, with Pereira seriously needing game time at such an important age.

Now his move is all-but-confirmed, we wish him all the best.

