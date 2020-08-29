SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Joel Pereira to spend 20/21 season on valuable loan in the Championship

Alex Turk

Joel Pereira has joined Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan, as he once again searches for first-team football to continue his development.

The 24-year-old's move to the Championship is his sixth temporary stint away from Manchester United but is arguably the most eagerly-anticipated yet.

Pereira has previously gained experience at Rochdale, Belenenses, Vitoria Setubal, Kortrijk and last season featured in the Scottish Premiership with Hearts.

He made 20 league appearances for Hearts as they suffered relegation to the Scottish Championship, as well as playing in five cup games.

For United, he's made just three competitive appearances, all coming under the management of fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho.

He last featured for the Reds in a 12-minute cameo as United beat Burton Albion 4-1 in the EFL Cup back in September 2017.

Realistically, that could most likely be his third and final game for the Reds.

With Dean Henderson one year younger and the more established goalkeeper by far, it really wouldn't be surprising to see Pereira's days numbered at United.

I believe he's a good 'keeper but he's not exactly a prospect anymore; he's getting to the age where he needs regular first-team football.

Hopefully, his loan spell at the John Smith's Stadium goes according to plan and he can finally settle down at the club that values him as number one.

We'll certainly be keeping an eye on his development in West Yorkshire.

Be sure to check out the latest Fanzine Friday on Stretford Paddock with this weeks guest, Steve Black from United We Stand...

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Anthony Martial deserves his first Sir Matt Busby Player of the Season award

Alex Turk explains why Anthony Martial deserves to receive his first Sir Matt Busby Player of the Season award at Manchester United, following the 2019/20 campaign.

Alex Turk

Why Nemanja Matic's international retirement serves as critical transfer reminder

Alex Turk explains why Nemanja Matic's international retirement serves as a critical transfer reminder for Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Manchester United's opening Premier League TV schedule announced ahead of new season

Manchester United's opening TV schedule has been announced by the Premier League ahead of 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

Greek officers told Harry Maguire he 'wouldn't play again' while hitting his legs

Manchester United captain has revealed Greek officers told him he 'wouldn't play again' while assaulting his legs during his arrest.

Alex Turk

Harry Maguire reveals he feared for his life during Mykonos arrest

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has revealed he feared for his life during his arrest on the Greek island of Mykonos, in his first public statement.

Alex Turk

Fabrizio Romano addresses reports linking Sandro Tonali to Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has quickly addressed reports from Italy linking Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali to Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Dean Henderson ready to fight for game time after penning new Manchester United contract

Dean Henderson has revealed he's determined to feature as much as possible after signing a long-term contract extension at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Three Manchester United stars named in Europa League Squad of the Season

Three Manchester United players have been named in the 2019/20 Europa League Squad of the Season.

Alex Turk

Manchester United see €25m Benoit Badiashile bid rejected by Monaco

Monaco have rejected a €25million offer from Manchester United to sign centre-back Benoit Badiashile.

Alex Turk

Pictured: Marc Jurado arrives in England to complete Manchester United transfer

Marc Jurado has been pictured arriving in England ahead of his transfer to Manchester United from Barcelona.

Alex Turk