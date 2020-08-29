Joel Pereira to spend 20/21 season on valuable loan in the Championship

Joel Pereira has joined Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan, as he once again searches for first-team football to continue his development.

The 24-year-old's move to the Championship is his sixth temporary stint away from Manchester United but is arguably the most eagerly-anticipated yet.

Pereira has previously gained experience at Rochdale, Belenenses, Vitoria Setubal, Kortrijk and last season featured in the Scottish Premiership with Hearts.

He made 20 league appearances for Hearts as they suffered relegation to the Scottish Championship, as well as playing in five cup games.

For United, he's made just three competitive appearances, all coming under the management of fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho.

He last featured for the Reds in a 12-minute cameo as United beat Burton Albion 4-1 in the EFL Cup back in September 2017.

Realistically, that could most likely be his third and final game for the Reds.

With Dean Henderson one year younger and the more established goalkeeper by far, it really wouldn't be surprising to see Pereira's days numbered at United.

I believe he's a good 'keeper but he's not exactly a prospect anymore; he's getting to the age where he needs regular first-team football.

Hopefully, his loan spell at the John Smith's Stadium goes according to plan and he can finally settle down at the club that values him as number one.

We'll certainly be keeping an eye on his development in West Yorkshire.

