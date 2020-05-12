Stretford Paddock
Pjanic 'refused' United move amid Barcelona interest

Alex Turk

Manchester United welcomed Bruno Fernandes to the club in January to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's midfield options, but there have seemingly been further attempts to do so.

With Paul Pogba suspected to be fit once football resumes, Solskjaer now has some great options to choose from in the middle of the park.

The Reds have reportedly shown an interest in Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic though, however, only to be brutally shut down.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Pjanic refused to even consider a move to United or Paris Saint-Germain after receiving an offer from Barcelona.

There have been previous suggestions that the 30-year-old could be part of a swap deal to take Pogba back to Turin, however, that now appears to be off the cards.

Pjanic has featured in 22 of Juventus' 26 Serie A games this season as they near a ninth-consecutive Scudetto, as well as being ever-present in the Champions League.

The Bosnian ace has been touted to leave the club in the summer though, and Sport claim he now has a verbal agreement to move to the Nou Camp.

United could do with quality in depth in midfield, especially more defensively, but I'm not sure Pjanic would've been the right signing to go for.

If Pogba prolongs his stay at Old Trafford, the Reds' starting midfield could be looking seriously good ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Especially if the squad is bolstered with the signing of playmaker Jack Grealish; likely to happen if Aston Villa are relegated.

Keep up to date with the latest Manchester United transfer news in Stretford Paddock's Monday Paper Talk:

