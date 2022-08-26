Player's Agent Dismisses Talks Of A Move Amid Links To Manchester United
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen's agent has openly played down talks of a move away from the Italian side amid rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United.
The English giants have been in search of a striker in the ongoing summer transfer window as United are short-staffed in the attacking department due to Anthony Martial's injury and Cristiano Ronaldo's future still uncertain at the club.
After being linked to a host of attackers across Europe all summer, Nigeria international Victor Osimhen's name has been linked with a move to Old Trafford recently.
The 23-year-old striker moved to the Naples club in the summer of 2020 after the Serie A side paid a world-record transfer fee for an African player to finalise his transfer from LOSC Lille.
Osimhen's agent, Roberto Calenda, has opened his mouth over speculations that his client might move to the red half of Manchester, with Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo moving the opposite way.
About his client Osimhen, Calenda said in public (as cited by journalist Fabrizio Romano), "There are no negotiations or swap deal talks in progress."
He added, "Osimhen is a Napoli player and he wants to play Champions League with Napoli, he's proud of being in Champions League".
