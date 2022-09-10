Skip to main content
Players That Manchester United Were Offered To Sign In The Transfer Window

Fabrizio Romano has revealed a list of players that Manchester United were offered to sign in the summer transfer window.

Despite adding six new players to their squad this summer, Manchester United were linked to hundreds of players in the summer window. 

From the likes of Frenkie De Jong to Marko Arnautovic, United’s summer window really did have a major variety. 

Some surprising names, such as Arnautovic were linked to and genuinely considered by United in the window. 

However, now that the window is closed, transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano has opened up on a list of players who were actually offered to United. 

Marko Arnautovic

There was a week long saga during the transfer window that indicated that United were close to signing both Arnautovic and Adrien Rabiot

However neither deal materialised in the end, Arnautovic’s move was objected to by United fans, given his controversial past. 

Where as Rabiot’s move did not come to life due to his agents desire for a higher wage 

Veronique Rabiot

However Fabrizio Romano has revealed what players United were offered during the process of failing to sign those two players. 

The Italian journalist said;

“During the week following the failure of Rabiot & Arnautovic, more than 15 players were offered to #mufc. Among them were: 

• Memphis Depay

• Moises Caicedo

• Leandro Paredes

• Weston McKennie

• Yannick Carrasco

• Hirving Lozano

• Thomas Meunier”

