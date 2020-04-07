Pogba 'determined' to leave United this summer

As part of Monday's transfer special in L'Equipe, in Sport Witness, it's claimed that Pogba remains 'determined' to leave United in the summer.

The report claims that despite recent suggestions otherwise, the 27-year-old is intent on departing Old Trafford and has resisted attempts to extend his contract so far.

It's added that he believes it will put him in a stronger position to secure a move away from Manchester and it would seems like Spain is his most likely position.

L'Equipe note that a return to Juventus isn't really on the cards at the moment, instead, Real Madrid have been touted to be in a good position to secure their long-term target.

The dynamic midfielder's season has been tarnished by consistent injury problems which have seen him feature just eight times in all competitions.

L'Equipe's report goes deeper by stating that Pogba will be two years from the end of his contract in the summer and will therefore be able to use Article 17 of the FIFA transfer regulations.

In theory, it'd enable the French World Cup winner to buy out the remained of his contract at United for a hefty fee of £50-60million, however, it's suggested Pogba's intention is to avoid declaring transfer warfare.

To me, this seems largely blown out of proportion and I wouldn't be worried in this report spiralling into a huge debacle.

Pogba may very well want to leave United, but he isn't at all the character to go out of his way to force and move so don't expect there to be fireworks.