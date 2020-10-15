SI.com
Paul Pogba is a big fan of reported Man United target Eduardo Camavinga

Alex Turk

It looks like Paul Pogba is a big fan of reported Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga, amid spending the international break alongside him.

Camavinga made his France debut last month, and Pogba replaced him during France's 7-1 win over Ukraine last week, in which the teenager became the country's youngest-ever goalscorer in over a century.

The 17-year-old has made 38 Ligue 1 appearances since breaking into the Rennes senior squad in the 2018/19 season, earning many suitors in the process.

Real Madrid have been most-heavily linked with a move for Camavinga, but United are also said to be interested in acquiring the midfield starlet.

Camavinga's style of play has prompted comparisons to Pogba, who has recently explained how much he likes the former.

“It is a pleasure to see him don the shirt. To score after his first starts, that is honestly wonderful. I was truly happy for him. I only wish him the best and much more. He has everything for that. His future is in his hands. He is very at ease, he is a little dancer. He makes me think a bit about me. He is not a timid person. It is good, because he is confident. He has confidence in his qualities. He is a very good youngster, I like him enormously.”

Watching Pogba and Camavinga line up alongside each other at Old Trafford is a very exciting prospect indeed.

