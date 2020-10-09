SI.com
Paul Pogba talks up Real Madrid move once again on international duty

Alex Turk

Paul Pogba has once again been talking up a potential Manchester United exit, this time on international duty with France.

The Frenchman missed the majority of last season through injury and has started the 2020/21 campaign in dismal form.

Speaking after playing for 30 minutes in France's 7-1 friendly win over Ukraine, Pogba revealed that he hasn't held talks with United over a new contract.

He also admitted that it's a dream of his to one day play for Real Madrid, however, he's currently focusing on rediscovering his best form:

"No-one has told me anything. I have not spoken to [United executive vice-chairman] Ed Woodward. We haven't spoken about a new deal. I think there will be a moment when the club will come and talk to me and maybe offer me something, or not. At the moment, I am in Manchester and I am concentrating about getting back to my best form. All football players would love to play for Real Madrid. It is a dream for me, why not one day?"

Pogba has started all three of United's Premier League games so far this term, putting on performances to forget in each of them.

The 27-year-old has just over one year left on his current deal at Old Trafford, due to a one-year extension clause in the contract he signed when returning in 2016.

It remains to be seen whether Pogba will commit his long-term future to the club, but he needs to start performing whether he's fighting for a move or his place.

