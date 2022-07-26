Price of RB Salzburg Forward Revealed In Whom Manchester United Are Interested

The price tag of RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Šeško, in whom Manchester United reportedly retain an interest, has been revealed in a recent report.

The young forward's name has been in the paper for the last few days, linking him to a number of clubs across Europe, including the 13-times Premier League winning club.

The prolific striker is in demand in the transfer market, who is the youngest ever goalscorer for Slovenia in international football.

IMAGO / Fotostand

Having joined his current club RB Salzburg three years ago, he spent two years on loan at Austrian second division side Liefering, where he was the second highest in tally of goalscorers in the league in the 2020-21 season, having 22 goals to his name.

Last season, Šeško was involved in 18 goals in 37 appearances for the Austrian Bundesliga side, scoring 11 of them and assisting 7.

His performances have caught the eye of several clubs across Europe, and United too are said to have been monitoring him, and now his price tag has been revealed.

According to journalist Simon Jones of The Daily Mail (as cited by aggregator United Journal), the Premier League giants are monitoring the situation of the young Slovenian striker at Salzburg, but he might cost a hefty fee to the Red Devils.

As per the same report, the Austrian outfit are looking to sell their player for no less than £55 million in the ongoing summer transfer window.