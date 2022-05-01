Skip to main content
Price Tag Of Manchester United Midfield Target Revealed

Manchester United have been reportedly chasing the signature of talented youngster Aurelien Tchouameni, and his potential transfer fee has been revealed.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been in hot demand in the transfer market, with a host of top European clubs fighting to acquire his services.

The France international has been enjoying a good season in the French top flight, and has impressed with his performances week in and week out.

Tchouameni, who predominantly plays as a defensive midfielder, can also operate as a box-to-box midfielder. And a lot of clubs are in need of a midfielder of his potential and calibre, including the 13-times Premier League champions.

Aurelien Tchouameni

United's one of the priorities for the summer transfer window is signing a midfielder, and the price tag of target Tchouameni has been revealed.

According to CBS Sports' France-based football correspondent Jonathan Johnson in his interview with Liverpool Echo, the Monaco no.8 will cost at least a sum of €50 million (which is equivalent to roughly £42 million).

The Ligue 1 outfit won't entertain any talks below this figure, which may even rise by a further 10 million if the French side qualifies for the Champions League for next season, according to the report.

This will come as good news to clubs vying for his signature, as Monaco previously had set a price tag of around €80-100 million for the sale of their star player.

