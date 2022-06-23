Skip to main content
Price Tag Revealed For Several Manchester United Transfer Targets

The price tag of three Manchester United transfer targets has been revealed as a report from the Netherlands has outlined the possible fee required to sign Lisandro Martinez, Antony, Edson Alvarez and Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

After coming to Manchester to begin his rebuild at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag has been looking at signing some of his disciples from former club Ajax, some of whom are defenders Martinez and Timber, midfielder Alvarez and Brazilian winger Antony.

United are looking to reinforce their midfield and defence this summer, with the Dutch manager looking to raid his former club to strengthen his current one.

But Ajax, on the other hand, are reportedly not looking to sell any of their players easily and would only consider a sale for a premium fee.

According to De Telegraaf, the Dutch champions have made it clear to interested parties that they are not planning to sign off on the sales of Antony, Martinez and Timber after losing a couple of players already to other clubs in this window.

But in the case of Edson Alvarez, the 2018/19 Champions League semi-finalists are looking to sell the Mexican midfielder for a fee of around €30 million as he does not fit in the club's plans next season.

The report adds that Ajax have set a price tag for €80m for their Brazilian winger Antony and for the defensive duo Lisandro Martinez and Jurrien Timber, both of their price tag have been set at €50m.

