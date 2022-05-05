Skip to main content
Report: PSG and Juventus Both Looking at Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba

PSG and Juventus are both said to be looking at Manchester United out of contract midfielder Paul Pogba this summer according to a report.

It has been reported for a number of weeks that many clubs will be looking at Pogba this summer.

The Frenchman is out of contract at Old Trafford this summer and is set to depart United as a free agent.

PSG and Juventus have been two clubs that have been heavily linked with the midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.

Pogba

Pogba earns an incredibly high wage at United and he will have to take a wage cut to sign for another European side.

According to Nicolo Schira "PSG are still interested in signing Paul Pogba as a free agent. Juventus are also monitoring and have talked with his agent in the last days. Pogba currently earns €17M/year at Manchester United, but he is ready to reduce his salary."

Pogba is set to make his decision during the transfer window.

Paul Pogba World Cup 2018
