PSG Interested In Manchester United Midfielder Fred

IMAGO / News Images

French giants PSG are reportedly interested in Manchester United’s Fred.

Fred’s contract was extended until the summer of 2024 by Manchester United just some days ago. The Brazilian’s contract was set to run out in 2023 but United automatically extended his deal. 

Despite the contract extension United are still uncertain over whether his stay will last longer than the summer. The midfielder has started just four Premier League games under Erik Ten Hag.

With two midfield additions in the previous window (Christian Eriksen and Casemiro) Fred has fallen down the pecking order. However, the midfielder may now be given an escape route by a European giant who could look to sign him.

Fred Manchester United Old Trafford

Just days after his stay was extended at Old Trafford, French giants PSG have emerged as surprise runners to sign the player. This comes in a new report published this morning. 

According to the fresh report from the Express online, PSG could look to sign Fred in the summer of 2023, United would want £30million for his services. 

The report says; “PSG have earmarked Manchester United midfielder Fred for a summer move just days after the Premier League giants triggered a one-year extension in his current deal.”

“Fred is under contract until 2024 after United took measures to ensure he wouldn't leave as a free agent in July, but that won't deter PSG as they seek to bolster their engine room.”

Fred Manchester United Old Trafford
