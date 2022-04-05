PSG Make Offer to Sign Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba

PSG are understood to be pushing for the signing of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba who is out of contract this summer according to a report.

Pogba is set to leave United this summer as his contract is approaching it’s expiration.

Although the Frenchman is yet to make an official decision on his future, Pogba is said to be interested in moves to either Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus.

Despite no official word on his future, Pogba is hugely admired by all the clubs mentioned.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Santi Aouna, PSG directors are pushing to sign the Frenchman this summer.

Aouna has stated “Leonardo believes that Paul Pogba is the major recruit that PSG must complete this summer.

An offer has been made to the player.”

Pogba will decide his future this summer and will then be at his new club ahead of the 2022 World Cup with France.

Pogba hasn’t found his finest form since returning to United from Juventus and speculation about his departure has been rife for a number of seasons.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |