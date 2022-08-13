Report: PSG Preparing To Offer Transfer Fee To Manchester United For Marcus Rashford This Month

PSG are not giving up on their pursuit of Marcus Rashford this month according to a new report as the French champions are preparing to offer Manchester United a fee for the player this month.

PSG’s interest in Marcus Rashford has been documented in reports over the past few days as the French champions turn their attention to the English international.

However, Erik Ten Hag has spoken about the rumours and has shut down any chance of the winger leaving this summer as he states that the player is in his plans.

Rashford’s agents have reportedly already held talks with PSG as the French champions prepare to offer him a big contract.

IMAGO / AgenciaLOF

According to Duncan Castles, “Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to offer a long-term contract to Marcus Rashford and a transfer fee to Manchester United with the aim of signing him this month.”

“PSG plan to pair Marcus Rashford in a two-man forward line with Kylian Mbappe. Luis Campos believes that his development as an elite forward has been stunted by the range of roles he has been asked to fulfil by Manchester United’s numerous managers.”

Castles concluded with, “The decision by PSG to formally pursue Marcus Rashford follows positive discussions between the striker and the Paris club. Luis Campos' approach to Rashford is understood to have been well received by the player.”



