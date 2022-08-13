Skip to main content

Report: PSG Preparing To Offer Transfer Fee To Manchester United For Marcus Rashford This Month

PSG are not giving up on their pursuit of Marcus Rashford this month according to a new report as the French champions are preparing to offer Manchester United a fee for the player this month.

PSG’s interest in Marcus Rashford has been documented in reports over the past few days as the French champions turn their attention to the English international. 

However, Erik Ten Hag has spoken about the rumours and has shut down any chance of the winger leaving this summer as he states that the player is in his plans. 

Rashford’s agents have reportedly already held talks with PSG as the French champions prepare to offer him a big contract. 

Rashford

According to Duncan Castles, “Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to offer a long-term contract to Marcus Rashford and a transfer fee to Manchester United with the aim of signing him this month.”

“PSG plan to pair Marcus Rashford in a two-man forward line with Kylian Mbappe. Luis Campos believes that his development as an elite forward has been stunted by the range of roles he has been asked to fulfil by Manchester United’s numerous managers.”

Castles concluded with, “The decision by PSG to formally pursue Marcus Rashford follows positive discussions between the striker and the Paris club. Luis Campos' approach to Rashford is understood to have been well received by the player.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Marcus Rashford goal Palace
Transfers

Report: PSG Preparing To Offer Transfer Fee To Manchester United For Marcus Rashford This Month

By Alex Wallace33 seconds ago
Cristiano Ronaldo versus Brentford
Match Day

Brentford vs Manchester United | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League

By Alex Wallace37 minutes ago
Frenkie de Jong
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Admits He Could Leave Barcelona For Manchester United This Summer

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Erik ten Hag Oslo
Quotes

'Some Things Are Not Allowed' - Manchester United And England Winger Jadon Sancho On Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
News

Ballon d'Or 2022: Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Made It To The Short List Of Nominees

By Saul Escudero9 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo versus Brentford
Match Day

Brentford vs Manchester United: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | Gtech Community Stadium

By Saul Escudero10 hours ago
ronaldo arriving
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Says Cristiano Ronaldo Hasn’t Shown A Desire To Leave Manchester United

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
Eric Bailly
Transfers

Report: Marseille Consider Move For Manchester United Defender Eric Bailly

By Rhys James19 hours ago