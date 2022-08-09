Report: PSV Making Manchester United Wait For Cody Gakpo Negotiation

Skip to main content

PSV Making Manchester United Wait For Cody Gakpo Negotiation

Manchester United have to wait for PSV to play a meaningful fixture until they can begin negotiating for Cody Gakpo.

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are ready to negotiate with PSV for winger Cody Gakpo. The Dutch side's strategy, however, depends on Champions League qualification.

Erik ten Hag has made it known that he is seeking attacking reinforcements. 

The Dutchman said to the press during pre-season that United 'need more options in offence, that is clear.'

After their target striker, Benjamin Šeško, signed a pre-contract with RB Leipzig, United appear to have eyed up an alternative young forward.

Sesko

ESPN reported that United have turned their attention to PSV's Dutch winger, Cody Gakpo. 

The twenty-three year old has scored forty-five goals in one hundred thirty-eight appearances for Ruud van Nistelrooy's side.

With United's hierarchy adhering to their manager's viewpoints in terms of transfer targets, Gakpo could be the club's fourth signing who has links to the Netherlands.

Cody Gakpo PSV

PSV face AS Monaco in a make-or-break Champions League qualification match this evening. The two sides are battling for a place in the group phase of Europe's esteemed competition.

It is said that Adrien Rabiot's decision depends on this fixture. Although United have had a £15 million bid accepted by Juventus, the French midfielder is also sought after by Ligue 1 outfit Monaco.

Adrien Rabiot

According to Jason Burt and Sam Wallace of The Telegraph, PSV will also keep United waiting before they open negotiations for Gakpo,

'PSV are unlikely to listen to offers until they know whether they will make it through the Champions League qualifiers to reach the lucrative group stages,

United are planning to make an offer as they desperately look to improve their attacking options.'

Cody Gakpo

The clash between PSV and Monaco kicks off at 19:30 BST tonight.

The Telegraph's report also noted that Gakpo would cost in the region of £35 million, around half the price Ajax demanded for  Antony.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cody Gakpo PSV
Transfers

Report: PSV Making Manchester United Wait For Cody Gakpo Negotiation

By Seth Dooley46 seconds ago
Guido Rodriguez of Real Betis
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Not Bidding For Real Betis Defensive Midfielder

By Seth Dooley53 minutes ago
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Manchester United Have Now Stepped Up Their Interest In PSV Winger Cody Gakpo

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Yeremy Pino
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Arsenal Considering Move For Villarreal Winger

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Lazio
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Weighing Up Bid For Lazio Midfielder

By Soumyajit Roy3 hours ago
Jamie Carragher
Quotes

Jamie Carragher Says Manchester United Will Still Improve On Last Season Despite Brighton Loss

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Morata
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Offered Chance To Sign Alvaro Morata

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Sarr
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Considering Move For Watford Attacker

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago