Report: PSV Making Manchester United Wait For Cody Gakpo Negotiation

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are ready to negotiate with PSV for winger Cody Gakpo. The Dutch side's strategy, however, depends on Champions League qualification.

Erik ten Hag has made it known that he is seeking attacking reinforcements.

The Dutchman said to the press during pre-season that United 'need more options in offence, that is clear.'

After their target striker, Benjamin Šeško, signed a pre-contract with RB Leipzig, United appear to have eyed up an alternative young forward.

IMAGO / Fotostand

ESPN reported that United have turned their attention to PSV's Dutch winger, Cody Gakpo.

The twenty-three year old has scored forty-five goals in one hundred thirty-eight appearances for Ruud van Nistelrooy's side.

With United's hierarchy adhering to their manager's viewpoints in terms of transfer targets, Gakpo could be the club's fourth signing who has links to the Netherlands.

IMAGO / ANP

PSV face AS Monaco in a make-or-break Champions League qualification match this evening. The two sides are battling for a place in the group phase of Europe's esteemed competition.

It is said that Adrien Rabiot's decision depends on this fixture. Although United have had a £15 million bid accepted by Juventus, the French midfielder is also sought after by Ligue 1 outfit Monaco.

IMAGO / Panthermedia

According to Jason Burt and Sam Wallace of The Telegraph, PSV will also keep United waiting before they open negotiations for Gakpo,

'PSV are unlikely to listen to offers until they know whether they will make it through the Champions League qualifiers to reach the lucrative group stages,

United are planning to make an offer as they desperately look to improve their attacking options.'

IMAGO / ANP

The clash between PSV and Monaco kicks off at 19:30 BST tonight.

The Telegraph's report also noted that Gakpo would cost in the region of £35 million, around half the price Ajax demanded for Antony.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon