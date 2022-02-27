Ralf Rangnick Tells Fans They Are 'Dreaming' When Asked About Three Manchester United Targets

After Manchester United's game against Watford on Saturday, manager Ralf Rangnick was asked about three specific players his team were rumoured to be targeting for a transfer this summer.

United drew against Watford, but one thing that sparked interest among supporters was Rangnick's reaction when asked about these three.

The three players were central Jules Kounde of Sevilla, Declan Rice of West Ham and Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund. You can watch the video below.

Clearly, Rangnick claimed the fan was "Dreaming" when he suggested it.

Author's Verdict

Kounde, a central defender, could be a shrewd good signing for the club, with the likes of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe all looking like candidates to leave this summer.

And even more so, Rice and Haaland would be fantastic signings, as players who play in positions that the club needs desperately. (Defensive midfield and striker, respectively)

It would be unrealistic to expect the club to sign all three of these, considering the money that would likely be required, but the reaction was interesting nonetheless.

I expect for United to go after players in each of these positions, but some will have to be of a lower price tag.

