Ralf Rangnick Reveals Players He Tried To Sign At Manchester United, Erling Haaland And More

Ralf Rangnick had an unsuccessful spell as the interim boss at Manchester United. The German was then lined up to receive a consultancy job on the clubs board, however took the job of Austrian National Team boss instead.

Rangnick failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League with United with his on field job labeled as a failure. From dressing room leaks to trouble over the captains armband, Rangnick did not have a great time in the dugout.

However, his connections at other clubs and his understanding as a director would have been perfect at United. The German however called out the problems at the club numerous times during his conferences, ultimately leading to his departure.

The now Austrian head coach has recently revealed a list of players that he wanted to sign in the January window last year. He claims to have recommended the board quite the list including some top names.

In an interview with Christian Falk, Rangnick has revealed a number of names who have become successful in the last months especially. Here is what Rangnick told the reporter.

“Ralf Rangnick says he tried for Manchester United to sign Álvaro Morata, Dušan Vlahović, Christopher Nkunku, Joško Gvardiol, Luis Díaz and Erling Haaland, but United refused to make any winter signings.”

United fans will feel the bitter taste after not signing Haaland with the Norwegian being so successful at Manchester City. Nkunku, another name that is set for a Premier League move with Chelsea progressing on a deal.

