Skip to main content
Ralf Rangnick Reveals Players He Tried To Sign At Manchester United, Erling Haaland And More

IMAGO / Colorsport

Ralf Rangnick Reveals Players He Tried To Sign At Manchester United, Erling Haaland And More

Ralf Rangnick has made a bumper admission about the players he tried to sign when he was still at Manchester United.

Ralf Rangnick had an unsuccessful spell as the interim boss at Manchester United. The German was then lined up to receive a consultancy job on the clubs board, however took the job of Austrian National Team boss instead.

Rangnick failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League with United with his on field job labeled as a failure. From dressing room leaks to trouble over the captains armband, Rangnick did not have a great time in the dugout.

However, his connections at other clubs and his understanding as a director would have been perfect at United. The German however called out the problems at the club numerous times during his conferences, ultimately leading to his departure.

Ralf Rangnick

The now Austrian head coach has recently revealed a list of players that he wanted to sign in the January window last year. He claims to have recommended the board quite the list including some top names.

In an interview with Christian Falk, Rangnick has revealed a number of names who have become successful in the last months especially. Here is what Rangnick told the reporter.

“Ralf Rangnick says he tried for Manchester United to sign Álvaro Morata, Dušan Vlahović, Christopher Nkunku, Joško Gvardiol, Luis Díaz and Erling Haaland, but United refused to make any winter signings.”

United fans will feel the bitter taste after not signing Haaland with the Norwegian being so successful at Manchester City. Nkunku, another name that is set for a Premier League move with Chelsea progressing on a deal. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ralf Rangnick
Transfers

Ralf Rangnick Reveals Players He Tried To Sign At Manchester United, Erling Haaland And More

By Alex Wallace
Manchester United Jadon Sancho
Match Day

Manchester United Confirmed Squad v Sheriff UEFA Europa League

By Alex Wallace
Edson Alvarez Ajax Napoli
Transfers

Manchester United Join Race To Sign Ajax Midfielder

By Alex Wallace
Tyler Adams Leeds United
Transfers

Manchester United Setting Sights On Leeds United Midfielder

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro Manchester United
News

Manchester United's Casemiro Set To Feature In EA Sports FIFA 23 TOTW 6

By Alex Wallace
Joao Felix Atletico Madrid
Opinions

Joao Felix Would Be A Perfect Signing For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
bayern munich
Match Day

Where To Watch Barcelona v Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League TV Channels and Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
Exclusives

Freddy Adu Reveals Why He Became A Cristiano Ronaldo Fan

By Alex Wallace