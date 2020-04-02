Stretford Paddock
Fan Reaction: Rashford reveals thoughts on Sancho to United

Alex Turk

Marcus Rashford sparked quite a lot of hype online yesterday, as he was asked about Jadon Sancho's continued links with Manchester United.

Making the most of quarantine, Rashford took part in an Instagram Live Q&A with Bleacher Report and, believe or not, Sancho was brought into the conversation.

Rashford explained how he hopes Sancho would be able to play with him and Anthony Martial whilst admitting it'd be good to see him arrive at Old Trafford.

And you can't blame him for thinking that; his fellow England international is enjoying a frankly ridiculous campaign.

The 20-year-old winger has had an unbelievable season for Borussia Dortmund so far, scoring 17 goals and providing 17 assists in 32 starts in all competitions.

A potential deal would almost certainly be the biggest in United's history, with Dortmund said to be demanding up to £120million.

Realistically speaking, a front five consisting of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Sancho, Rashford and Martial must be considered as one of the strongest in Europe, let alone the Premier League.

If United also pursue another top-class midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, there should seriously be no reason why the club wouldn't be able to challenge in the near future.

It's such an exciting time to support the Reds and although it's a small thing, seeing the no. 10 speaking optimistically about Sancho's arrival is great.

Unsurprisingly, Rashford's comments blew up United Twitter and now plenty of fans are more convinced than ever that Sancho will be at the club next season...

