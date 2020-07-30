Raul Jimenez 'on his way' to United from Wolves

The summer transfer window is now open and Manchester United have been touted to strengthen in a few areas.

Plenty of speculation has surrounded United's interest in a winger and centre-back as of late, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be in serious need of a striker in the new year.

Odion Ighalo has exceeded expectations during his loan stint at Old Trafford, but his period at the club is likely to come to an end in January.

Solskjaer is said to be looking for a permanent replacement for when that time comes, but business is typically more difficult midway through the season.

But according to RTP, 'the BBC of Portugal', United look set to find a new goalscorer in the current transfer window.

Sourced by Sport Witness, A Bola initially reported the news this morning that SC Braga's Paulinho is on his way to Molineux, with Raul Jimenez set to join United.

RTP have followed up that report in the last hour, stating that Jimenez's Old Trafford arrival is 'imminent' - although the article isn't any more thorough than that.

It should be very interesting to see where this story goes in the near future, with the 28-year-old Mexican not thought to be available on the cheap.

There will be concerns over stalling Mason Greenwood's development if Jadon Sancho arrives too this summer, but Jimenez would certainly add goals to an already-exciting attack.

