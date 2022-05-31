Skip to main content
Report: Real Madrid Close to Agreement with Monaco for Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid are now getting closer to agreeing a deal with Monaco to sign midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni with the clubs set to be closing in on an agreed fee says a new report.

Tchouameni was linked with a number of European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window with Liverpool and Manchester United both being in the race to sign the Frenchman at one point.

It's understood that the midfielder's preference was and remains to be a move to Real Madrid.

Madrid have been working hard to find a resolve on a fee for the midfielder and are expected to find an agreement with Monaco very soon.

According to a new report from Jorge Picon of GOAL Espana, "Real Madrid and Monaco are close to closing an agreement. Tchouaméni who has always prioritized Real Madrid, is waiting for the news at Clairefontaine."

The closure of this deal will close one of the big transfer sagas of the summer window so far.

Report: Real Madrid Close to Agreement with Monaco for Aurelien Tchouameni

