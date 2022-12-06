Real Madrid Close to Signing Wonderkid Endrick

Real Madrid are set to win the race to sign the incredibly talented wonderkid, Endrick. The young striker has been the subject of interest from clubs all over the world, including in the Premier League.

The Spanish giants are closing in on the completion of the deal to sign the player. Despite Endrick not being able to join the club until 2024, Madrid are paying a hefty fee up front for his future services.

The 16 year old striker has scored 3 goals in 7 games in Brazil’s top flight. Endrick is one of the hottest prospects in world football and clubs were queuing up for his services.

IMAGO / Fotoarena

Chelsea, PSG, Barcelona and Manchester United were previously linked to signing the youngster. However, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that PSG pulled out of the race this evening.

“Paris Saint-Germain LEAVE the race for Endrickz Few days ago, PSG offered €58m to Palmeiras after discussing terms with Endrick.”

“PSG also offered €35m for Estevão (2007). Total: €93m. Palmeiras president rejected — PSG withdrawn the bid and left the race.”

Romano has also confirmed tonight the breaking news that Real are closing in on the deal to sign the young talent. He tweeted;

“Real Madrid are closing in on Endrick deal. Negotiations are progressing to final stages on personal terms too.”

“Talks are very advanced with Palmeiras on €60m fee plus taxes. Been told full package will be €72m.

Real want to seal & sign the deal very soon.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon