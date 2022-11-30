Real Madrid Interested In Signing Manchester United Star

Real Madrid and Manchester United have quite the transfer past as the clubs often do business with each other. From the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to more recently where United bought Casemiro.

The clubs have a good relationship when it comes to the transfer market and now it seems Real want to take advantage of that. The current UEFA Champions League holders are said to be interested in a star at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes is the player that Real are said to be targeting. The midfielder has not only been on form for United but is proving himself for Portugal at the World Cup.

Fernandes has been one of, if not United’s best and most consistent performer since joining the club from Sporting Lisbon some years ago. The midfield magician is known for both his goalscoring and creativity.

According to a new report emerging from Portugal, Real are watching Fernandes at the World Cup. The full report from Record Portugal states;

“Real Madrid are interested in Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes and are watching him closely at the World Cup.”

It would seem incredibly unlikely that United would allow Fernandes to leave the club. The midfielder only signed a new deal a short time ago and is regarded as one of United’s most important player.

