Real Madrid Interested In Signing Manchester United Wonderkid

IMAGO / PA Images

Real Madrid Interested In Signing Manchester United Wonderkid

A new report suggests that Real Madrid are interested in singing a young Manchester United star.

Manchester United have a number of talented players starting to emerge towards the first team. However there is one player in particular that stands out above the rest.

Alejandro Garnacho has already played a number of games in the first team. Not only that but he has also scored a fair share of goals and registered a number of assists.

The winger is most definitely United’s most talented player at the moment and is one that excites the fan base. However, the player and club are in the middle of contract talks ahead of a possible new deal.

Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United UEFA Europa League

Garnacho’s current contract does not run out imminently, neither does it expire for a number of years. It’s understood that United want to award the 18 year old for his performances by giving him a new and improved deal.

There is no agreement in place yet but United are said to be confident that the young Argentine will agree to new terms. This hasn’t stopped a European giant from showing interest.

According to a new report from Relevo, Real Madrid are said to be interested in signing Garnacho. The report states;

“Real Madrid is interested in Alejandro Garnacho.”

“At Manchester United they have high hopes for Garnacho, their new jewel, and they have already met with their representatives on more than one occasion, as well as with their family, to seal their contract improvement.”

