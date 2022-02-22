Report: Real Madrid Possibly Out of the Race to Sign Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona Target Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid could be out of the race to sign Manchester United and Chelsea target French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to a report.

The 22 year old midfielder, currently at French side AS Monaco has been a target of all three clubs since the previous summer transfer window.

According to Sky Italia via Inside Futbol, Real Madrid may be set to pull out of the race to sign the Frenchman due to "Monaco's financial demands".

IMAGO / PanoramiC

The report continues to state "for the moment, Real Madrid will not be adhering to the demands of Monaco in their pursuit of the midfielder".

Should Monaco not lower their financial demands for the Frenchman, then it would allow United to battle with Chelsea and Barcelona for his signature.

Tchouameni has already played alongside current United midfielder, Paul Pogba during international duty for France.

When the pair have featured together, many pundits have picked out the visual signs of a clear chemistry between them thus urging United to bring the Frenchman to Old Trafford this summer.

Read More Manchester United Coverage