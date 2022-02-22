Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Real Madrid Possibly Out of the Race to Sign Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona Target Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid could be out of the race to sign Manchester United and Chelsea target French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to a report.

The 22 year old midfielder, currently at French side AS Monaco has been a target of all three clubs since the previous summer transfer window.

According to Sky Italia via Inside Futbol, Real Madrid may be set to pull out of the race to sign the Frenchman due to "Monaco's financial demands".

Tchouameni

The report continues to state "for the moment, Real Madrid will not be adhering to the demands of Monaco in their pursuit of the midfielder".

Should Monaco not lower their financial demands for the Frenchman, then it would allow United to battle with Chelsea and Barcelona for his signature.

Tchouameni has already played alongside current United midfielder, Paul Pogba during international duty for France.

When the pair have featured together, many pundits have picked out the visual signs of a clear chemistry between them thus urging United to bring the Frenchman to Old Trafford this summer.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Possibly Out of the Race to Sign Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona Target Aurelien Tchouameni

By Alex Wallace
11 seconds ago
Antony
News

Manchester United Target Antony Believes Premier League Move Would Be 'Beautiful' as Ajax Exit Edges Closer

By James Ridge
31 minutes ago
imago1008684378h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Lining Up a Bid for Former Chelsea Youngster Tipped as the Next Gareth Bale

By Alex Wallace
37 minutes ago
Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
Match Day

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Spain, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
4 hours ago
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 27 - February 23rd To 27th

By Neil Andrew
5 hours ago
Koke
News

Atletico Madrid Training XI Revealed Ahead of Manchester United UEFA Champions League Clash, With Luis Suarez and Koke Omitted

By Rhys James
16 hours ago
Woodward IMAGO PA Images
News

Manchester United Head of Fan Development Apologises Over Past Social Media Post That Caused Trouble For Ed Woodward's Colleague

By Rhys James
18 hours ago
imago1009681724h
Transfers

Report: Brazilian Side Botafogo Want to Sign Manchester United Striker Edinson Cavani

By Alex Wallace
18 hours ago