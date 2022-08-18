Report: Real Madrid Target Replacement For Manchester United-Bound Casemiro

Skip to main content

Real Madrid Target Replacement For Manchester United-Bound Casemiro

Casemiro to Manchester United is a deal gaining momentum. Real Madrid are preparing for life without the defensive midfielder and are already shortlisting targets.

Manchester United are making a late flurry to recruit up to five new players before the summer transfer window deadline.

Erik ten Hag ideally wants two midfielders, a right-back, a forward, and a back-up goalkeeper.

Adrien Rabiot's proposed move from Juventus collapsed after the Frenchman demanded an exorbitant salary.

The interest in Frenkie de Jong - ten Hag's number one target - has lessened as the window nears a close. De Jong would prefer to stay at Barcelona or, if he were to leave, sign for Chelsea.

Casemiro emerged as a prime candidate to fulfil United's desire for a new midfielder.

Casemiro

The club have already tabled a colossal contract offer to the Brazilian. Real Madrid are expecting a bid of circa £60 million.

Casemiro appears to be keen to play at Old Trafford and Madrid - who signed defensive midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni for an initial £67.5 million this summer - are willing to respect his wishes should their estimation be met by United.

In fact, according to Spanish outlet AS, Madrid are already putting contingency plans in place for Casemiro's impending departure.

Although Madrid started their opening La Liga game with a midfield composed of Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, and Tchouaméni, they are circling around the idea of reinforcing the central area of the pitch if Casemiro's transfer becomes finalised.

Casemiro Toni Kroos Luka Modric

According to Eduardo Rodríguez, Bruno Guimarães has emerged as a potential target.

The Madrid hierarchy are compiling a list of alternatives which features Newcastle United star Guimarães at the top.

A transfer would be difficult to complete, however, with Newcastle signing the Brazil international as their talisman only seven months ago.

Bruno Guimaraes

