Real Madrid Watching Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot has had nothing short of a resurgence at Manchester United this season. The Portuguese international has looked like a new player under Erik Ten Hag.

Initially, it seemed as though there would be the requirement for a new right sided defender at Old Trafford in the summer. However with Dalot stepping up to the plate, United have been able to put that search aside.

Dalot’s current contract expires next summer with many report suggesting both club and player want this to be renewed and extended. That doesn’t stop other clubs from taking an interest in the player though.

Barcelona had been one club noted to be watching Dalot, even wanting to negotiate with the player. However, Barcelona are not the only Spanish giant interested in Dalot according to a new report.

According to journalist Tom Hopkinson, Real Madrid have been watching Dalot ‘regularly’. The right back would be allowed to speak to clubs in January if he did want to leave.

The full report says; “Diogo Dalot has been watched regularly by the Real Madrid in recent months and of whom the feedback — both professionally and personally — has been positive.”

Dalot needs to be given a new contract as soon as possible.

One player that will establish himself as a regular player in the future at United. Erik Ten Hag is a massive fan of the player.

