Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio being pushed to sign for Manchester United by Agent

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio could be heading to Old Trafford if reports are to be believed.

The 26-year-old has played 160 games for the Spanish giants since 2014, not including two loan spells to Mallorca and Espanyol.

The winger has contributed to many trophies in that time, including three La Liga and three Champions League titles.

According to reports from Marcos Benito of El Chiringuito TV, super agent Jorge Menges is urging the player to join Manchester United.

If the deal were to transpire, Asensio could help bridge the colossal goalscoring gap between Manchester United this season (57) and the likes of Manchester City (99).

The Spaniard could prove useful for the Red Devils, with his coveted ability to play on either wing.

Marco Asensio

With the player only achieving 19 starts last season, he may want to take a chance signing for another club in order to improve his chances of breaking back into the Spanish National Team.

He has not played a game for his international side since 2020 in an friendly against the other country he shares his citizenship with, The Netherlands.

With the loss of Edison Cavani this summer, United could benefit from an added goal threat. The Real Madrid star has netted 28 goals for the Spanish side.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Marco Asensio
Transfers

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio being pushed to sign for Manchester United by Agent

By Kieran Neller34 seconds ago
Jesse Lingard
News

Jesse Lingard Farewell Message To Manchester United Fans Following Exit From Old Trafford

By Saul Escudero1 minute ago
James Garner
Transfers

Everton looking to swoop in and take key Manchester United Academy Graduate James Garner

By Kieran Neller31 minutes ago
Timber
Transfers

Report: Jurrien Timber Looks Likely to Become Erik Ten Hag’s First Manchester United Signing

By Alex Wallace50 minutes ago
Erik Ten Hag and Mitchell Van Der Gaag
News

New Manager Erik Ten Hag Is Claimed To Be A Control Freak - Something In Common With Sir Alex Ferguson

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
News

Report: Serie A Side Interested in Manchester United Defender

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
De Jong
Transfers

Who’ll replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United?

By Ben Thomas1 hour ago
Jesse Lingard
Quotes

Jesse Lingard Sends Farewell Message to Manchester United Fans

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago