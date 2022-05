Report: Reliable Dutch Journalist Convinced that Jurrien Timber will Sign for Manchester United

A reliable Dutch journalist has said that he is 'absolutely convinced' that Jurrien Timber will leave Ajax to join Manchester United this summer.

The rumours linking Timber to United have been circulating the media for a number of weeks with new reports in recent days suggesting that United were set to send an offer for the Dutchman.

Timber is said to have a proposal to extend his Ajax deal on the table but is known to be open to a move to join Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Marcel van der Kraan a reporter for Dutch news outlet, De Telegraaf has said "I’m absolutely convinced [Jurrien] Timber will join Manchester United with Ten Hag this summer.”

Timber is highly admired by Ten Hag and the new United boss is said to be keen on reuniting with him at United this summer.

