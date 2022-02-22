Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Told  €75m Transfer Bid Will Be Accepted

Manchester United have been told that it will take €75m to sign their top summer target.

Manchester United are set to have a busy summer involving several transfers.

The club are currently without a permanent manager but are sounding out deals ahead of a summer appointment.

One of the deals that Manchester United, and a host of European clubs, are interested in is RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku.

Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku

Age: 24

Club: RB Leipzig

Position: Attacking Midfield

Appearances this season: 33

Goals this season: 22

Assists this season: 13

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024

Market value: £49.50million

Manchester United have been told that €75m would be enough to see a deal agreed.

German outlet BILD have reported that RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff previously labelled Nkunku "unsellable".

However, every player has their price. 

The report goes on to say that it would take "at least €75m" to convince RB Leipzig to sell its prize attacker.

The French national is having a record season with 22 goals and 13 assists in 33 total appearances.

Manchester United are not alone in the pursuit of the Leipzig player. 

Ralf Rangnick's side face competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Liverpool. 

The former Paris Saint-Germain man will surely fetch a large fee this summer but RB Leipzig will do everything in their power to keep him for at least one more season. 

