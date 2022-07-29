Report: A Move to Atletico Madrid For Manchester United Forward Is Unlikely

A move to Atletico Madrid for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo remains unlikely, according to The Athletic

The Portugal international's future at Old Trafford is uncertain after he put in a request with the club officials for facilitating his departure in the ongoing transfer window if a suitable offer arrives for him from elsewhere.

He was initially linked with a move to United's fellow Premier League rivals Chelsea and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, but the interest has waned after club officials from the German club publicly dismissed rumours and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly opting against signing the 37-year-old forward.

La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid have emerged as a option in the last few days for the former Real Madrid player, but a move might be unlikely for Ronaldo, according to The Athletic.

According to the report, the idea of the Portugal international working with Atleti manager Diego Simeone is 'unlikely', but it also says that the Argentine manager is always willing to do anything that will benefit his team.

One stark con of Ronaldo's playstyle these days is his inability for pressures and defending, which was visible at United after he returned last year, and if this is a case of concern for Simeone, whose philosophy is to sit back, defend and counter attack.

