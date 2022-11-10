Report: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Closing In On Manchester United Exit

Manchester United attempted to reshuffle their right back situation over the summer transfer window. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was being looked at as a possible player to depart over the duration of the window, however a deal could not be done.

Erik Ten Hag was ready to offload the right back to be able to bring in his own right sided defender which had been identified as Sergino Dest. United only received enquiries about Wan-Bissaka and so did not choose to bring in a new face.

The January window could now see the departure of the Englishman to make way for a new defender to arrive. Ten Hag has established his first choice right back in Diogo Dalot meaning Wan-Bissaka is almost seen as a surplus to requirements.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Despite being the second choice right back this season, Wan-Bissaka has only played four minutes of football. The 24 year old arrived from Crystal Palace for around £50million some seasons ago.

Now, United could be set to part ways with the right back and accept their losses according to a new report. According to reliable United source ‘UnitedMuppetiers’ via MUFCmpb;

“An agreement may be close for a January deal - Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Crystal Palace on loan with the option to buy.”

