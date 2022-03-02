Skip to main content
Report: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Set to Leave Manchester United This Summer

According to a report, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be one of the casualties for Manchester United this summer, with several players set to leave.

The right-back, signed in 2019 for a fee reported to be around £50million, has lost his place as a guaranteed starter this season, with Diogo Dalot most often preferred since December time.

The article from TeamTalk said that the Portuguese international's presence - as well as him potentially getting a new contract soon - means the Englishmen will find it difficult to win his place back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

In addition, with the 2022 World Cup coming up at the end of the year, it is said that "The spider" wants to gain himself a place in the England squad.

Allegedly, he knows that continuing to be left out of the team will have consequences on that front, and that could play a part in his own decision.

With the likes of right-backs Trent Alexander Arnold, Reece James, Kyle Walker Kieran Trippier and potentially more all ahead of him at the moment, he is said to be aware capitalising on regular playing time is his only chance of being involved in the tournament.

