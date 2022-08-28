Report: Ajax Complete Sale Of Antony To Manchester United

AFC Ajax have completed the sale of Antony to Manchester United, according to a report.

The club have been chasing the Brazilian since the start of the window, but initially it looked like they would be priced out of a move. However, recent weeks have seen Erik Ten Hag's side come back in for his former player and it looks now like the saga could be over.

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder gave an update just before his team's game against FC Utrecht today, saying that the situation has not changed regarding the forward's future, but a tweet from journalist Gerjan Hamstelaar saying "Antony is gone" suggests that the deal is now done and that the player now will leave.

This follows Antony practically going on strike, seemingly in an attempt to force the Amsterdam club to give up and sell him - he has not attended training sessions or played in matches since it became clear United would attempt again to buy him.

The coming hours should be telling on whether or not the report is true and the club have until September 1st to complete all the paperwork before the transfer window ends.

The winger played 33 times for now Red Devils manager Erik Ten Hag last season, scoring 12 goals and making 10 assists.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon