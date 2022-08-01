Report: Ajax Forward 'Off The Agenda' For Manchester United, Who Are Now Interested In RB Salzburg Forward

Ajax winger Antony is now 'off the agenda' for Manchester United who are interested in RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko among others

Ajax winger Antony is now 'off the agenda' for Manchester United and the English side are now interested in RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko among others, claims a report.

United's new manager Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to add a forward to his squad to bolster his attacking line, and the Ajax player has been of considerable interest to the Premier League giants this summer.

Ten Hag, who brought the young Brazilian forward to the Dutch club from Brazilian side Sao Paulo FC in 2020, worked him for two years before leaving the club to take over the manager's hotseat at Old Trafford.

Antony was part of the Ajax team which won the league last season, playing an important role for the former Utrecht manager in attacking department last season.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Speculations about a potential move for the 22-year-old to the North-west of Manchester has been rife throughout the summer, but Ajax put an expensive price tag in case of potential transfer.

The defending Eredivisie champions already lost one of their best managers in recent times to United this summer, and their player of the season winner Lisandro Martinez followed suit, joining the English side in a deal that can be worth up to €67 million.

Ajax have always maintained their stance from the beginning that their star winger is not available for less than around €80 - 100 million, a figure United have been reportedly reluctant to pay.

After a difficult pursuit for the Olympic gold medal winner, the 13-times Premier League champions seems to have ended their pursuit, according to a report.

According to Sky Sports' journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Antony is now 'off the agenda' at Old Trafford, unless Ajax's asking price for the forward comes down significantly.

He also adds that United are now interested in RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko among others, but a pursuit for the young Slovenian might prove problematic too given the Austrian side's reluctance to sell him this summer.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon