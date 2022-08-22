Skip to main content

Report: Ajax In Advanced Talks With Hakim Ziyech Amid Imminent Antony Exit For Manchester United

According to recent reports, Ajax are preparing to fill the potential void on their Right-wing given a most likely Antony exit for Manchester United in the coming days.

Given the bad results the Red Devils had since the season started losing the first two games against Brighton and Brentford, the board and owners became desperate.

As a consequence, the Glazers authorized Manchester United to spend their way out of bad results and now the club has signed Casemiro.

Antony with Ajax

On top of that, the Old Trafford side had tried for a second time to sign Antony from Ajax as the first bid for 67 million euros was rejected.

According to a recent report from Mike Verweij from Dutch Newspaper The Telegraaf: Ajax want 100 million euros for the Brazilian Forward as they would only receive 83.2 million euros due to Sao Paulo owning 20 per cent of the player's sporting rights.

In addition, Ajax understand the Red Devils will make an offer impossible to turn down and they are already in close talks with a player to fill the potential void in that position

According to claims from the reliable Fabrizio Romano via Journalist Gerjan Hamstelaar, Ajax director Huntelaar held talks with Chelsea Winger Hakim Ziyech today.

Direct discussions are taking place, but are waiting for a final decision regarding Antony's future.

This Manchester United are going aggressively into the market as they want to revert the bad results haunting the club, hopefully, this signing becomes a reality.

