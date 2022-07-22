Skip to main content

Report: Ajax Manager Schreuder Reluctant To Let Brazilian Striker Antony Leave Amid Manchester United Interest

According to reports, Ajax manager Schreuder confirmed again that Manchester United signing target Antony would stay at Ajax this summer.

Since the bad news arrived at Old Trafford with an upset Cristiano Ronaldo due to a lack of ambition from the Red Devils in the transfer market.

antony

The Portuguese Striker ended up deciding he did not want to continue playing for Manchester United as the number 7 wanted to play in the UEFA Champions League the upcoming season.

And that was precisely what Ronaldo told his agent Jorge Mendes, he not only wanted to move to a participating team but also to a club that has serious possibilities of winning the tournament.

Following these statements, Manchester United did not take long to address these claims and denied any potential exit of the 37-year-old.

Despite the club's position being reluctant to let Ronaldo leave, the Old Trafford side has been looking for a new Striker in the market.

The Brazilian Star Antony from Ajax was of the likes of Erik Ten Hag, meaning the Red Devils went on to make their bid to sign the forward.

Unfortunately, the offer was rejected by the Amsterdam side as it did not convince the club's bosses.

According to recent claims from Journalist Fabrizio Romano via (The European Lad), Ajax's manager in an interview was asked if he was afraid of losing Antony to what he said:

"No, no. We have sold a certain amount of players and I am expecting nobody else to leave, we talk on a daily basis." 

He added, "It would be bad for us if we would lose another starting player".

Author Verdict:

As things stand, it seems like Antony will not be wearing a Manchester United shirt this summer. Ajax is very reluctant to let another valuable player leave this window.

