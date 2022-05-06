Report: Ajax Player Could Be Headed To Manchester United Following Claims That Erik Ten Hag Convinced The Midfielder

According to claims, Manchester United's new manager Erik Ten Hag would have convinced one of his current Ajax Midfielders to follow him to Old Trafford the following season.

Manchester United's poor performances in all competitions this season might have to do with the lack of interest in buying a new midfielder.

And it is the case now more than ever, given the exits of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata from the Old Trafford side.

Although, even before the Red Devils appointed Erik Ten Hag as the new manager. The Red Devils were linked to several Ajax players.

Ryan Gravenberch is in that list, and still a target of the English side. Other reports have also linked the midfielder with Bayern Munich as his next team.

According to reports from outlet Tutto Juve (via SportWitness): Juventus and Barcelona are also keen on the Amsterdam born. Their eyes are peeled to what Manchester United could do.

It is said the 19-year-old could be arriving to the Old Trafford side to replace Pogba. Erik Ten Hag would have 'convinced' the Dutch to follow him to Manchester next season.

Ajax wants 30 million euros for Ryan Gravenberch to consider about reaching an agreement with the Red Devils.

Although, no official bids have been offered by Manchester United, it will be no surprise if one is put over Ajax's table in the following weeks.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon