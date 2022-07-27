Skip to main content

Report: Ajax Raise Antony Price Amid Manchester United Links

AFC Ajax have raised the price tag of Antony, amid his links with Manchester United, according to a report.

The Red Devils are somewhat short in the forward department going into the 22/23 season, especially considering the rumours linking star striker Cristiano Ronaldo with a move away from the club.

Antony has been perhaps the only forward consistently showing up in transfer reports regarding the club and is clearly a player on Erik Ten Hag's list. The Brazilian wouldn't be the only player from the Eredivisie champions to reunite with his old boss this transfer window, with the signing of Lisandro Martinez already announced.

According to Holland-based journalist Mike Verwejj (Via TheEuropeanLad), Ajax have raised the price of Antony from 80million Euros to 100million Euros, including bonuses. Allegedly, the winger himself is keen on a move away from the Netherlands, but the club have no desire to sell him this summer.

The 22-year-old played 23 times for his club last season in the league, scoring eight goals and making 10 assists. He also had a good record in the Champions League, scoring two and assisting four in seven matches, as Ajax reached the round of sixteen.

Author's Verdict

A price of 80million for Antony was too high, and 100million even more so. Although he is a good player, who knows the manager's style well, the United board should look elsewhere if they want to sign an attacking player before the window closes.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

