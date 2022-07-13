Skip to main content

Report: Ajax Ready To 'Accept Defeat' On Lisandro Martinez To Manchester United Transfer

Ajax are ready to "Accept defeat" on the deal that could bring Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United, according to a report.

The Argentinian can play in both central defence as well as midfield, and has been linked to the club since the arrival of his old boss Erik Ten Hag, who is seemingly keen on a reunion with the player he used so often at Ajax last season.

According to The Telegraph, the Amsterdam club are ready to let the 24 year old fulfil his wishes and move to the Premier League. Despite Arsenal also being in for him, he is said to favour a move to Old Trafford.

Martinez

The report states that previously, Ajax were determined to hold out for a fee of 50million Euros to sell Martinez, but are now more willing to part ways. Allegedly, United are hoping to get a deal worth 46million Euros including add-ons over the line.

With six senior central defenders already at the club, it is said that at least two of them will have to make way if the deal is to happen. Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are two that could leave, with Axel Tuanzebe also a possibility. Bailly is unlikely to stand for another season on the bench, and Jones is actively available for transfer if the report is to be believed.

Martinez
