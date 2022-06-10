Report: Although McTominay, Fred & Van de Beek Are Good Players Ten Hag Believes None Of Them Could Offer Midfield Control As Frenkie De Jong

According to a report, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag believes Frenkie De Jong offers midfield control unlike any other midfielder in the squad.

The Dutch midfielder is the number one priority signing for Erik Ten Hag this summer window.

Claims have said the Red Devils have formally opened talks to sign Barcelona the 25-year-old.

As the re-build of the team continues the Dutch manager has claimed that De Jong is a key signing for giving life to his project.

This is because Erik Ten Hag realized the Old Trafford side lacks a creative player in the midfield that provides good passes. That was classified as an important weakness.

The Cules on the other side, are getting prepared to sell Frenkie De Jong who worked alongside Ten Hag back at Ajax.

As United do not have that many options in the midfield given the departures of several players, the 52-year-old only counts on Scott McTominay, Fred and Donny van de Beek.

The last one is expected to return to Manchester United at the end of his loan spell at Everton.

According to a report from The Telegraph: The Red Devils' manager is very aware of the quality of these Midfielders, however, none of them has the control Frenkie De Jong possesses in the midfield.

