Report: Argentina International Paulo Dybala Was Offered To Manchester United - The Midfielder Has A Bargain Price Tag

According to reports, Manchester United would have been offered Argentinian Star Paulo Dybala, following claims that the player does not have a club to play for.

This week the statements from Cristiano Ronaldo claiming that he was not happy at Manchester United and that he was ready to leave went worldwide.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

The main reason for this unfortunate event from the Portuguese star was that he got tired of the lack of ambition from the club, the board and the owners.

CR7 wants to see the Red Devils stepping hard into the market by making important signings, the 37-year-old wants to see at least six new arrivals to start believing in the project.

Otherwise, the five-time European champion will be more than ready to leave Old Trafford.

Alongside this news, came out the approach for Paulo Dybala as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo as claimed by the media.

While it is true, there is an interest for the Argentinian; Manchester United immediately denied that the number 10 could become Ronaldo's replacement.

The Old Trafford side has made clear that they will not sell the Portuguese and that they will keep him at all costs.

Paulo Dybala's agent was in Manchester this week and offered the player to the Red Devils.

According to reports from Journalist Angelo Mangiante from Sky Sports:The Midfielder lowered his demands and now you can sign Dybala for as little as 6 million euros per season. A bargain price for Manchester United.

