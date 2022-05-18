Skip to main content
Report: Aston Villa's John McGinn Was Enquired By Manchester United in January

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is a hot transfer target for various Premier League clubs. Tottenham are the latest club to register an interest in the Scotland international with Antonio Conte pushing for his presence in the team as a potential transfer target.

John McGinn is a popular figure at Aston Villa for his contribution to the Midlands-based club in the promotion to the Premier League along with Jack Grealish. The 27-year-old is one of the candidates who will meet Sporting Director Christian Purslow to initiate discussions regarding a new long-term contract.

Manchester United Badge or Logo

Manchester United's Technical Director Darren Fletcher is a big fan of the Scottish midfielder and has recommended the player to his recruitment team at Old Trafford.

According to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, the Scotland star's progress at Aston Villa has put him on Manchester United's observation and the Red Devils made an enquiry for the midfielder during January but ended up not signing a player during their only mid-season window under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Antonio Conte is willing to bring the midfielder into his Spurs side as part of holistically strengthening his current squad at North London ahead of the UEFA Champions League campaign.

