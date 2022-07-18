According to reports, Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo would have attempted to join Atletico Madrid but the Colchoneros have already an answer.

The Spanish side has made clear that as much as they think Ronaldo is a great player they just can not afford him.

IMAGO / PA Images

Currently the La Liga side are not going through their best economic situation and stated that they are not considering paying a transfer fee to Manchester United for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Or even his wages as they are probably one of the highest in the market at the moment.

That is the reality of the transfer rumour regarding CR7's possibilities to end up wearing the red and white shirt. These news are claimed to be fed by sources close to the Portuguese.

And something that, from minute one, has been refused by Atletico Madrid bosses at the Metropolitano Stadium offices in the Spanish capital.

For instance, a clear example of the Colchoneros rough financial situation are the difficulties Atletico has had to signing Nahuel Molina, a Simeone crave this transfer window.

According to a report from Spanish Newspaper MARCA: In the last weeks Cristiano Ronaldo's name was over the table offered by his agent Jorge Mendes.

The agent happens to have a close relationship with Atletico Madrid and Gil Marin itself. This is where everything started and the offer is there, however, it is economically impossible.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon