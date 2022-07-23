Skip to main content

Report: Atletico Madrid Place Antoine Griezmann On Transfer List To Fund Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer From Manchester United

Atletico Madrid have placed Antoine Griezmann on the transfer list to pave way for a Cristiano Ronaldo transfer from Manchester United, according to a report.

The superstar is said to be looking for a way out of Old Trafford this summer, despite initial expectations that he would stay. So far, he has still not joined the club's pre-season tour, although United claim this is for family reasons.

Previously, clubs such as Bayern Munich and Chelsea were loosely linked with a move, but now Diego Simeone's side have reared their head in the transfer saga.

According to Duncan Castles from The Times, Atletico need to make room in their wage budget if they are to be able to fund a move for the Portuguese striker. This has led them to offer star forward Griezmann to clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain.

The report states that Ronaldo has been receptive to the idea of returning to the Spanish capital - the city where he enjoyed his best years as a footballer. Allegedly, he has been particularly impressed with Simeone's desire to work with him.

It is said that the player himself has in fact asked to leave, and the club's chief executive Richard Arnold has allowed Ronaldo's representatives to talk with Chelsea about a transfer, but retain the stance that they want their star player to remain with the club.

